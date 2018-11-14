‘Attack on Titan’ Creator Reveals Tie To ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Attack on Titan has gained a reputation as anime’s Game of Thrones, but it looks like the series is eyeing a very different Hollywood property. According to its creator, the Survey Scouts have more in common with the Guardians of the Galaxy than the ill-fated Starks.

Recently, fans were teased by this surprising tie-in when Hajime Isayama spoke with Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. In its latest issue, the artist behind Attack on Titan opened up about his ideal ending for the series, and he said it’ll remind some of Marvel’s sci-fi comedy.

“At first I explored emulating The Mist, but now you could say that I’m moving in a more peaceful direction, similar to Guardians of the Galaxy,” Isayama said as he explained where he hopes to take Attack on Titan. (via Fuku Shuu)

“I’m not talking about whether Shingeki no Kyojin [Attack on Titan] will have a good or bad ending – I only speak of my own attitude as the creator, as well as differences in my methods of ensuring that the readers enjoy the series.”

In the past, Isayama has told fans he envisioned Attack on Titan to end rather bleakly, but it seems the writer has revised the idea. While the creator cannot guarantee a happy ending, it sounds like his introduction to Guardians of the Galaxy did inspire his next moves.

Of course, readers of the manga will want to revisit how Guardians of the Galaxy ended. The film left off on a happier note as the superhero team saved the universe from Ronan and his Infinity Gem. However, the ragtag group did have to go against the law at first to see their mission through. While all ended well for the team, the Guardians had to go through a few near-death experiences to get there, and all the leads of Attack on Titan knows how that feels. So, hopefully, they will get an ending as happy as the one Rocket got.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.