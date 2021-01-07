Attack on Titan Fans Are Desperate for Levi to Survive the Finale

Attack on Titan is moving towards its end, and fans know that finale is much closer now than ever before. Reports confirmed the manga will end this year in April, so there are less than five chapters left of the series. And as you can see on social media, fans are pretty desperate for Levi to survive the finale.

As you can see in the slides below, Twitter has been overtaken by fans who are begging for Levi to live. This comes as little surprise given how big the soldier is. In fact, Levi has been around since the start of Attack on Titan, and his fanbase is as loyal as they come. In fact, Levi has only become more popular since his debut, and his image has become bigger than ever expected.

(Photo: Wit Studio)

This latest plea for Levi comes after the soldier has gone through the wringer in the manga. During his last fight with the Beast Titan, Levi was greatly injured and even presumed dead for a period of time. Hange was able to save her friend, and Levi has stretched himself to the limit since in an effort to curb Eren's genocidal plans.

As fans await the final chapter of Attack on Titan, they will find out how Levi fits into this final steps. The soldier could easily die in battle, and given his character, such an seem is fitting. But for the millions of fans who support Levi, they want nothing more than to see the soldier rest easily in retirement after Eren's monstrous plans are crushed for good.

What do you think about Levi's chances? Will the soldier survive the Attack on Titan finale or not?