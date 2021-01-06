Attack on Titan Launches Impressive Humble Bundle Sale

✖

Attack on Titan has been in the headlines this week ahead of its big spring finish, and it seems Kodansha is making it easier than ever to catch up on the series. With the manga slated to end this April, Humble Bundle is teaming up with the publisher to bring Attack on Titan to the masses. A sale has gone live on Humble Bundle that includes the entire series plus some goodies just in time for the series' finale in a few months.

"We've teamed up with Kodansha for our newest bundle! Get an action-packed collection of Attack on Titan comics, ebooks, and audiobooks like Attack on Titan: No Regrets Complete Color Edition, Attack on Titan: Anime Guide, Attack on Titan Vols. 1-4, Attack on Titan Vols. 21-26, and Attack on Titan: Harsh Mistress of the City (audiobook) Vols. 1-2. Plus, your purchase will support ACLU and Doctors Without Borders," Humble Bundle explains.

(Photo: Kodansha)

According to the sale, the entire lot of goods on sale totals to nearly $800 USD. Humble Bundle will uphold this sale for 20 days with the top tier costing just $20 USD. If you pay for the top bundle, you will unlock digital copies of Attack on Titan volumes 1 - 26 as well as its light novels, spin-off manga, guides, and even audiobooks. It goes without saying this deal is an excellent one, so fans will want to nab it while they still can.

As for the manga, it was announced this week that Attack on Titan will come to a close in April 2021. Creator Hajime Isayama released a statement addressing the close and even apologized to fans for taking so long to end the series. However, he hopes the finale will satisfy fans when all is said and done.

Will you be buying into this sale? Are you sad to see Attack on Titan end this spring? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.