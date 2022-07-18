Attack on Titan Writer Explains Why the Anime's Move to MAPPA Was for the Best

Attack on Titan is getting ready to come back for the third (and presumably final) part of the fourth and final season of the anime, and the writer behind the adaptation has explained why they felt the anime's move to Studio MAPPA was ultimately best for the franchise overall. When the fourth and final season of the anime kicked off a couple of years ago, one of the biggest surprises was the fact that it would no longer be produced by WIT Studio as seen by the first three seasons and instead now be picked up by MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, Kakegurui, the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime and more.

During a special stage presentation during Japan Expo this Summer (as noted by @AttackOnFans on Twitter), the crew behind Attack on Titan shared some choice messages about the final season's progress and series composer Hiroshi Seko opened up about what to expect for Part 3 of the season. As he explains to fans, the shift in studio's behind the scenes ahead of the final season makes a lot more sense in the grand scheme of the production as the changes in tone and direction for the series itself is further reflected by how much the anime's production has changed.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"I think the change of studio between WIT Studio and MAPPA was good because it represented the change in the direction of the work," Seko began. "In Part 3, I want to continue conveying the feeling of despair. We're coming to the end after 10 years, there have been many changes in the team, but I'm happy to come to the end of the story." So while it's a relatively short message about the third season of the series, Seko (who has been the main writer behind the final season after contributing work to the previous three seasons' episodes) is clearly ready for the series to end.

Although fans were nervous about the studio and staff changes at first, by the end of Part 2 of the final season it's clear that fans are all in to see what's coming next. Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is currently scheduled to begin during the Winter 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm exactly when fans will get to see it in action. It will likely bring the anime's run to an end