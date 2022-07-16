Attack on Titan Creator Reveals Official Name for Eren's Final Titan Form

The original creator behind Attack on Titan has finally revealed the official name for Eren Yeager's final Titan transformation in the series! While the anime is hard at work for its return for the third (and presumably) part of the fourth and final season of its run, the original manga series came to an end some time ago. In the years since many questions have been sparked as to not only whether or not the ending lands as it intends, or whether or not the anime will go another route for it. But these are far from the only questions fans have long after the series came to an end.

With Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 gearing up for its next Blu-ray and DVD home media release overseas, the official Twitter account for the series has revealed some slick new art of Eren's newest transformation that fans see at the end of Part 2's episodes. This form was actually never given an official name within the context of the original manga, and thus series creator Hajime Isayama has provided the name of this new form to the anime's staff. As fans might have guessed, this Eren form has been dubbed the "Final Titan."

Eren's final transformation (final for now, anyway) was never given this proper name within the manga run of the series, nor had it been named through the final season of the anime series so far. This form saw Eren tapping into the Founding Titan's power, and upon holding Zeke and his blood hostage, Eren unleashed this new form alongside the Rumbling as he intends to destroy the rest of the world outside of the island of Paradis. This is where the Final Titan's fearsome form came to fruition at the end of the second part, and now fans eagerly await to see how the anime brings it to an end.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is currently scheduled to debut some time within the Winter 2023 slate of anime releases. There have been few updates on its production since it was confirmed to be in the works. This will presumably be the final era for the anime as a whole, it's still not a complete guarantee that this will be the end of the franchise overall. But what do you think of the name for Eren's final titan form? How did you like the end of the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!