Attack on Titan Final Season Is Getting a Part 3

Attack on Titan season four had fans convinced it was ending today, but that is not the case at all. A new report has confirmed the anime will carry on for one more outing, after all. Season four will be getting a third part in 2023, and this final batch of episodes promises to close the series just right.

The update was just shared overseas as Attack on Titan wrapped the second part of season four. A short clip followed the midseason finale as fans hoped, and it confirmed a third part was on its way. As mentioned, MAPPA hopes to bring out these new episodes in 2023, and they will adapt the final stretch of Hajime Isayama’s chapters.

【Announcement Teaser】

Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part

Scheduled for 2023



For fans of Attack on Titan, you will know why this latest update is a big deal. The anime is one of the biggest in the industry these days, and all eyes have been on season four since it was announced. The show’s committee confirmed season four would be the last, and Attack on Titan has done nothing but impress since it was handed to MAPPA Studios.

However, as season four made its comeback with part two, its pacing left fans confused. The show never confirmed whether a third part would be made, but season four was nowhere near finished ahead of today’s big finale. This left fans anxious about the show’s future, so the relief is real hearing about season four’s third and final section.

At this point, we have no idea when Attack on Titan will bring its final batch of episodes to life, but it will do so in 2023. For now, MAPPA will work on the finale behind the scenes. And of course, ComicBook.com will keep you up-to-date with all the info pertaining to the anime’s return.

What do you make of this big Attack on Titan announcement? Did you expect this final season expansion?