Attack on Titan's Final Chapter Threw the Anime Off Course, Says Producer

Attack on Titan may be on a break right now, but the anime will return before too much longer. After all, the hit series still has a few more episodes to debut before Eren's journey is brought to an end. Hajime Isayama laid out as much when the creator wrapped his manga well over a year ago. And now, a new chat with the show's staff has broken down how the manga finale impacted the anime.

And to be blunt, it seems the final chapter really sent the team for a loop. During a recent chat, executive producer Manabu Otsuka said the show's team just about lost hope after seeing how Isayama closed the series, but they rallied together after a good bit of brainstorming.

"When we were working on The Final Season Part 1, we saw the end of the manga and the last battle. We lost hope because we didn't know how we were going to adapt that final [Attack on Titan] fight," Otsuka shared. "However, we want to finish working on the anime despite the difficulties. After all, the whole team is committed and determined to complete it to the end."

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Creator Gives Eren's Final Titan Form an Official Name | Will Attack on Titan's Finale Impact Its Legacy? | Attack on Titan Shares New Metal Image For Season Four Finale

As you can see, Otsuka is just one of many overseeing Attack on Titan at its new studio, and MAPPA is eager to do the series justice. Isayama has made fulfilling that goal challenging given how action-packed his finale is. Between its fast pacing and emotional reunions, fans can expect Attack on Titan to let loose with its final batch of episodes. And once its last episode goes live, Otsuka and the team will get to breathe a sigh of relief.

What do you think about this Attack on Titan update? Did you expect the manga's finale to wreak such havoc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.