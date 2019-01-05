‘Attack on Titan’ Animators Ring in New Year with Special Sketches

Attack on Titan came into 2018 with a bang with the first half of its third season, but unfortunately fans have had to wait to see it all play out with the second half releasing later this year.

But it’s not all doom and gloom as it means Attack on Titan will have an equally as good 2019 and animators from the series are celebrating the new year with cool illustrations.

The first striking illustration comes from animator Tetsuya Wakano, which rings in 2019’s Year of the Boar with a super fierce, yet cute new look for fan-favorite Mikasa as she dons a holiday appropriate boar hood. The second, shows an in-progress sketch of other fan-favorite Levi from Kyoji Asano, who serves as Chief Animation Director and character designer for the third season. You can check it out below (thanks to @AoTWiki on Twitter):

The third season of the series is officially slated to continue this April, but it’s not the only major project currently in the works as The series has also been confirmed for a live-action adaptation produced by Warner Bros. and directed by IT director Andy Muschietti. Though fans’ mileage for that project may admittedly vary. If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.