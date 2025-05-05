Xbox Series X Owners Can Now Play GameCube Games

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and even Xbox One users can now play GameCube games on their Xbox consoles. Nintendo is finally adding GameCube games to Nintendo Switch Online this June, but ahead of this, modders have got GameCube games running on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. They also have GameCube games running on Xbox One consoles, however, with an asterisk as the modders in question note users may run into problems on Xbox One due to inferior hardware. Of course, GameCube games are not demanding, but emulating games can be taxing on hardware, hence the warning.

This has been made possible via Dolphin through RetroArch, and includes RetroAchievement support. Of course, running emulators, and having emulated software, could result in issues down the road — such as your Xbox getting banned — but Xbox has been more lenient on emulation and modding then some of its competition.

“Thanks to the efforts of SternXD, the maintainer of XBSX2, GameCube games can now be playing on your Xbox Series consoles,” reads a statement that accompanies the development.”Both softcore- and hardcore achievements are supported, as well as almost every config option available on the PC version. There is also support for DSU, button mapping support to remap your Xbox controller, and booting into the GameCube/Wii menu straight from the settings menu.”

Those interested in knowing more can find more information here. That said, it is important to reiterate that Microsoft can crack down on this at any moment. Typically, running homebrews and emulators themselves are perfectly legal, as is using emulators that are open source or for games you legally own. However, retail mode emulation, downloading ROMs, and especially distributing emulators and ROMs can get you in trouble. All of this is important to consider when weighing up how badly you want to play Super Mario Sunshine or Pokemon Colosseum on your Xbox console.

