The Best Zombie Movie in Decades Just Landed on Netflix (Along With Its Sequel)

It feels like zombies have been much more prominent on the small screen over the last decade or so, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some great zombie movies in recent years. There are a handful of solid zombie flicks to hit the big screen since the turn of the century, but few are as fantastic as a 2016 thriller that packed hordes of undead onto a speeding locomotive and let chaos reign.

That movie is none other than Train to Busan, the Korean zombie film from Yeon Sang-Ho, which holds an incredible 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its release nearly a decade ago, Train to Busan has been heralded as one of the greatest and most thrilling zombie films ever release. The best news is that, now, the movie is available to stream on Netflix.

Train to Busan was added to Netflix on Friday, giving the streaming service a great boost to its horror lineup. As an added bonus, Netflix also brought in another high octane zombie thriller, one that is actually a direct sequel to Train to Busan. That film is called Peninsula, and it was released in 2020, four years after its predecessor.

While Peninsula isn’t nearly as acclaimed or beloved as Train to Busan, it’s still a faster paced zombie thriller that will scratch the same itch for fans.

An English-language remake of Train to Busan, titled The Last Train to New York, has been in development for some time, but was delayed late last year. There’s currently no timeline for when (or even if) the movie will finally move forward.

