Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Threaten to Sell Xbox After Latest Update

A new, couple of updates is bad news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The first update is Xbox raising prices, of both its games and its consoles. What’s not included in the price hike is Xbox Game Pass, but best believe that is coming soon. If Xbox is raising its prices it is to offset new and developing costs. Xbox Game Pass is not excluded from these costs. The reason it wasn’t increased alongside the other price increases is purely an optics decision. The price increase is going to come soon though, which ties into the second update.

Over on gaming forum Reset Era, industry insider Shinobi602 recently replied to a comment pointing out the lack of Xbox Game Pass price increase. Responding to this, Shinobi602 simply replied with “lol.” Now, it is unclear how much of this is speculation vs inside information, as the reply itself is vague and non-committal. Given the industry insider status of the user though, many have taken it as a hint.

As you would expect, anticipating this Xbox Game Pass price increase, subscribers are not very happy, with talks of cancellation now on the tongue of many Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

“And as with all these increases. Stop buying. If people would just stop buying and unsubscribe they’ll have no choice but to lower the price,” writes one Xbox fan. “Econ 101. But people just can’t help themselves. So these greedy businesses will just get away with it.”

Another comment adds: “It’s never been more over for the game industry.” Meanwhile, a third comment adds: “If they raise it again I’m just going to have to sell my Xbox I already have a gaming PC I just enjoyed being able to relax on my couch instead of sitting at my desk but I can also just move my pc to the tv since it’s 120hz VRR.”

Of course, there is no guarantee an Xbox Game Pass price increase is on the horizon. One is no doubt inevitable, but is it on the horizon? It’s impossible to say definitively, but it sure looks that way right now. To this end, we expect an Xbox Game Pass price increase later this year before Call of Duty 2026 hits. The better question is how much more will it cost after the price increase? Many are suggesting a $5 increase, which would be hefty and bump Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $25 a month. And at that price point, many may start to reconsider their subscription.

That said, Xbox Series X consoles got a 20% increase with these new price increases, while games got a 14% increase. If Xbox Game Pass price gets a similar price increase, then it won’t be as much as $25, but somewhere between $22 and $24.

