Berserk’s Diablo Crossover Features a Nod to the Series’ Greatest Meme

Starting today, May 6th, the video game worlds of Diablo IV and Diablo: Immortal and the anime world of Berserk are colliding. Blizzard is injecting story elements, costumes, items, and many other elements from Kentaro Miura’s bleak franchise into their games for the first time in the Diablo universe. While dark elements such as Nosferatu Zodd, Skull Knight, and the Dragon Slayer are making their way into the video game universe, this doesn’t mean that the situation is entirely dire for the characters of this world. Thanks to Diablo’s latest pet system, one of the funniest memes from the Berserk franchise will be a part of the crossover that many might not have originally seen coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who aren’t aware of Berserk’s funniest meme, it revolves around a very bizarre demon known as “Schnoz.” Appearing only once in the story of the Black Swordsman, the unique creature lives up to its name when it debuts in the 215th chapter of Kentaro Miura’s manga. As Guts, Schrieke, and Isidro attempt to rescue Casca and Farnese, they find themselves descending into a dark cave where they find something unexpected. While Apostles have long been terrifying creatures that can often tower over the Black Swordsman, Schnoz is anything but as the big-nosed creature is shown for scant few panels but still left a major impression on the series overall.

Schnoz Enters Diablo

You can get a closer and more disturbing look at Schnoz above, as the crossover will let the harmless apostle join your adventure. The cosmetic isn’t just the creature itself, but includes the following according to Blizzard, “The Schnoz Pet bundle includes the Mask Rakshas Mount Trophy, and Chimimoryo’s Resemblance.”

Schnoz is far from the only element of Berserk making the leap to Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal. During the crossover, players will have the ability to collect Behelits, using the currency to trade in for the following items,

Hawks Destiny Back trophy

Skull Knight’s Heraldry Mount Armor

Brand of Sacrifice Marking

Foretold Eclipse Headstone

Od of the Berserker Emblem (earned by claiming all other items in the Reliquary)

If you’re looking for more Berserk items, here are the cosmetics and other items that can be purchased within the Diablo universe (though you will only have until June 3rd to add these collectables to your digital collection):

The Berserker Armor, Barbarian

The Hawk of Light, Rogue

The Struggler, Rogue

The Skull Knight, Necromancer

Warhorse of the Hawk, Mount and Mount Armor

Berserk’s Future

While Guts doesn’t have an anime adaptation and/or video game currently in the works, as far as we know, Berserk does have a game arriving later this year. Specifically, Berserk The Board Game is landing in the fourth quarter of this year, allowing fans to take on the role of the Black Swordsman and his allies to fight against the minions of the Godhand.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to this Band of the Hawk crossover? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Berserk and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.