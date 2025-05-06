Forgotten Xbox 360 Game Finally Releases 15 Years After Being Canceled

An Xbox 360 game that was scrapped back in 2010 has finally seen the light of day some 15 years later. Since the turn of the century, there have been numerous games that were announced that ended up being canceled for one reason or another. Some of these games would go on to be reworked and later re-released in a new manner, while others have remained in the grave, never to be heard from again. Now, one Xbox 360 game that was thought to be lost long ago has finally come back with a new release on modern platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, May 6th, Captain Blood has been released across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. First unveiled all the way back in 2004, Captain Blood was once in development for the original Xbox at publisher 1C Company. Work on the project ended up stalling and changing hands, though, which led to its development being rebooted multiple times over. Eventually, Captain Blood ended up shifting from Xbox to Xbox 360 and was still in the works up until 2010. Somewhere around this time, though, the project fell apart once again, this time, what seemed to be for good.

Now, some 15 years later, Captain Blood is finally getting its widespread release. Thanks to a partnership between the original developer SeaWolf Studio and General Arcade, Captain Blood has been revitalized. Despite releasing in 2025, Captain Blood retains many of the throwback gameplay stylings that were associated with games from the early 2000s. As such, this is a title that many old-school fans of games from the Xbox 360 era might want to check out for themselves.

To learn more about Captain Blood and see how it plays for yourself, you can get a look at its latest trailer and official synopsis attached below.

Captain Blood

Play video

About: “Captain Blood is a pirate-themed action game set on the Spanish Main in the 17th century, where you step into the boots of a fearsome pirate on a quest for gold and glory. Expect wild adventures with cannon firing, pistol shooting, swashbuckling sword fights, and plenty of pirate shenanigans. This action-packed hack’n’slash features fierce hand-to-hand combat, hordes of enemies, and a classic fighting system with flashy combos and epic finishers.

Prepare for intense deck battles where you can fire the ship’s cannons and fend off blood-thirsty boarding crews. Collect gold to upgrade your fighting skills, buy new weapons, and become the most feared buccaneer on the high seas. Fight for wealth and glory!”