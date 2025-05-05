Borderlands 4 Is Ditching One of Borderlands 3’s Most “Annoying” Features

Borderlands 4 is fast approaching, and it seems it may be doing things pretty differently than its predecessor. While there still is a lot we don’t know about the game, the gameplay looks promising, and we just got confirmation that one of the most controversial and “annoying” features from Borderlands 3 definitely will not be making a return to the newest title in the franchise. This feature, the optional gameplay-modifying challenge known as Mayhem mode, has been confirmed not to be making an appearance in Borderlands 4, much to the relief of fans.

Mayhem Mode, which was introduced in Borderlands 3, is a series of optional modifiers that reward players with extra loot for taking on the game with a series of difficulty modifiers. These so-called Mayhem Modifiers were designed not only to make the game more challenging, but to present the challenge in more meaningful ways beyond simply increasing the health or damage of enemies.

However, many players had a problem with Mayhem Mod, citing that the changes to the gameplay were more difficult than they were an exciting challenge. The modifiers were said by some to define Borderlands 3 way too much, often to the detriment of other gameplay mechanics. Examples of these modifiers range from “Easy” changes, such as a 100% increase in weapon recoil and spread, to a “Very Hard” modifier that spawns Death itself after a player kills an enemy, which chases the player down and instakills them if its huge health pool isn’t wiped out.

Concerns over Mayhem Mode making a return in Borderlands 4 were raised by X user @Joltzdude139 after analyzing some footage from gameplay shown at PlayStation’s recent State of Play event.

We have no Mayhem Modifiers in BL4, these are just traits that are more inspired by the likes of other ARPGs that add little wrinkles to enemies to keep combat unpredictable and interesting. These are not punishing effects. — Graeme Timmins (@ProdigyXL) May 2, 2025

“Well, it seems that Mayhem Modifiers are back in Borderlands 4,” the user theorized. “The modifier is listed under enemies and makes them have hazardous effects. I’m not a fan of this and pray it is toggleable or removed.”

This was refuted by the creative director of Borderlands 4 himself, Graeme Timmins, who replied to the post to squash the rumors.

“We have no Mayhem Modifiers in Borderlands 4, these are just traits that are more inspired by the likes of other ARPGs that add little wrinkles to enemies to keep combat unpredictable and interesting,” Timmins clarified. “These are not punishing effects.”

Responses to this clarification reflect an atmosphere of understanding for the new feature and excitement for Borderlands 4, showing a shift in attitude in the fandom after the controversial Borderlands 3.

More info on Borderlands 4 should be shared in the weeks and months ahead as the game will arrive for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 12th.