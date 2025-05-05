Gears of War Remaster Makes Big Campaign Change

The newly announced Gears of War remaster is making a pretty big change to the game’s campaign. Gears of War is one of the most respected shooter franchises in the game. Initially developed by Epic Games, Gears of War was Xbox’s marquee franchise going into the Xbox 360 generation. Xbox had created Halo for the prior generation and had every intention of keeping it going in the 360 era, but it wanted something that could stand alongside it and provide a much different kind of shooter experience. Gears of War was born and was an immediate smash hit that dominate the late 2000s, helping cement Epic Games as a top-tier developer.

The series was eventually handed off to a brand new developer known as The Coalition, which created a sort of legacy sequel in the form of Gears of War 4. The game followed Marcus Fenix’s son and his contemporaries while also bringing older versions of classic characters into the fold. It has been about six years since the last Gears of War game and although a new Gears of War prequel with Marcus and Dom is on the way, the jury is still out on if we will ever get a proper Gears 6. The Coalition has suggested that story will return, but it is a bit hard to imagine that happening if Gears of War: E-Day is a roaring success and fans demand more from those legacy characters.

Gears of War Remaster Removes Campaign Loading Screens

gears of war: reloaded

With all of that said, it seems like Xbox is trying to prep fans for a return to the earliest days of the franchise. A brand new Gears of War remaster known as Gears of War: Reloaded was just announced and will bring the beloved shooter to PS5. This is more or less just a remaster of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, a remaster of the original game that came to Xbox One about a decade ago. However, it boasts all kinds of new visual improvements to make it the definitive version of the game. It’s not as awe-inspiring or in-depth as the recent Oblivion remaster, but it does have some notable changes that will likely draw in fans of the original game.

One of the most eye-catching changes to Gears of War: Reloaded is that there are zero loading screens in the campaign. That means it will be a seamless experience from start to finish. This is pretty awesome because a lot of games these days have eliminated notable load times. While there are still some brief loading screens, the SSDs available in consoles today make it so there’s hardly any waiting around, which couldn’t be said of previous generations. As of right now, it’s unclear how Gears of War will transition between level to level without load times. Perhaps there will be a fade to black and fade in to make it a smooth transition, but it seems like this will be a great way to experience the beloved campaign.

On top of that, Gears of War: Reloaded will have cross-play for its co-op campaign and multiplayer. That means PS5 players can play through the entire story with an Xbox or PC friend if they so choose. All in all, it sounds like The Coalition has created something pretty special.

