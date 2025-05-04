Steam Has a New Free Game (And It Has Great Reviews)

Steam has a new free game that anyone on PC with a Steam account can download for free, play for free, and keep for free. Those on Steam Deck, specifically, may or may not run into issues trying to play the new release though. Right now, Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown” on the game’s Steam page. Speaking of the game’s Steam page, it notes that Steam Deck compatibility issues or being worked on and should be resolved soon. Until then, Steam Deck users may want to prepare for significant problems trying to run the game on the handheld Valve machine.

As for the free Steam game in question, it is Wuthering Waves from Kuro Games. Those that recognize this name may be because it debuted last year, on PC and mobile devices, before making its console debut back on January 2 via the PS5 and the PS5 only. However, while it has been available on PC since last year, it was not available via Steam. This changed back on April 28 though.

A free-to-play open-world action-RPG, Wuthering Waves comes from the aforementioned Kuro Games, a Chinese studio. It draws inspirations from the likes of Death Stranding, Pokemon, and Punishing: Gray Raven. However, it draws the most comparisons to Genshin Impact. To this end, it is very much a Gacha game.

At last year’s The Game Awards, it was notably nominated for Player’s Voice and Best Mobile Game, though it did not win either. On Metacritic, meanwhile, its review scores have been underwhelming, but its review score with Steam users has been far more positive. On Steam, so far, it has amassed 6,825 user reviews, 89 percent of which are positive. This gives the game a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, which is the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

“Wuthering Waves is a story-rich open-world action RPG with a high degree of freedom,” reads an official description of the game on Steam, for those unfamiliar with it. “You wake from your slumber as Rover, joined by a vibrant cast of Resonators on a journey to reclaim your lost memories and change the world.”

“As someone who’s sunk countless hours into Genshin Impact, jumping into Wuthering Waves felt instantly familiar — but not in a bad way,” reads the top user review for the game on Steam. “The core structure echoes Genshin’s open-world exploration and team-based combat, which makes it easy to pick up. But what surprised me was just how much deeper the systems run here.”

Those that decide to check out Wuthering Waves should prepare for a game that is about 20 hours long, though this numbers climbs to 60-70 hours if you inject the game’s side content. Completionists, meanwhile, will need closer to 215 hours with the game.

