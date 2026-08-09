New Bleach Spinoff Sequel Announced Ahead of Anime Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in full swing with the final season of the anime this Summer, and thankfully the franchise has announced that a major spinoff project is set to continue with a new sequel in the near future. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is a few weeks into its run as it readies for the anime’s grand finale, and the franchise is also kicking off a special celebration for the 25th anniversary of Bleach‘s original Shonen Jump debut overall. And that means lots of new projects are on the way.

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Bleach is now celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tite Kubo’s manga series with all sorts of new projects, exhibitions and more, and that includes the confirmation that it’s fun spinoff story is set to continue as well. Don’t Bleach My Fist has been an official spinoff for the series imagining it all through a new high school delinquent universe, and it’s been confirmed that this spinoff is going to continue with a sequel soon too. Check pout the first look at this new sequel below.

Bleach Announces New Sequel for Spinoff Story

Courtesy of Shueisha

Don’t Bleach My Fist is an official spinoff novel written by Narita Ryohgo with illustrations from franchise creator Tite Kubo himself. Originally inspired by an April Fool’s Day joke that took the franchise and put it into a whole new alternate universe where Ichigo and the others were all just delinquents in high school instead, it’s a story where Soul Reapers, Quincies and more all cross paths in different schools. With the first novel hitting shelves in Japan this Summer, it’s now been confirmed to continue with a sequel in the near future.

A release window or date has yet to be revealed for Don’t Bleach My Fist II as of the time of this initial announcement, but it’s confirmed to be in the early planning stages at this time with a reveal of how the Arrancar are going to look within this alternate universe. It’s only one of the many new projects that Bleach has planned for the 25th anniversary including special art exhibitions, art books, and much more that are going to hit Japan soon. Unfortunately, international plans have not been confirmed to be in the books as of now.

What’s Next for Bleach?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is only going to stick around for a short ten episode run, and that’s unfortunately much shorter than the three previous seasons before it. It’s taking on the final few chapters from Tite Kubo’s original manga, and will officially bring this long running anime story to an end nearly ten years after the end of the manga and 25 years since it all began. But if we’re lucky, this won’t be the end of the long running franchise on a whole.

It’s been rumored that Bleach has plans to continue the story with more of the special Hell Arc that Tite Kubo kicked off a few years ago. Previously returning with a special one-shot as part of a celebration for the 20th anniversary of the manga, Kubo actually left things off on a cliffhanger introducing a dark new region full of powerful but familiar enemies that Ichigo would have to deal with next. We could be getting even more for the 25th anniversary.