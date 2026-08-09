13 Years Later, Major Fantasy Anime Confirms Big Upgrade for 2026 Revival

Puella Magi Madoka Magica is making its return with a brand new feature film release 13 years after it last hit the big screen, and its new movie comeback has revealed it will be getting a big upgrade for its launch in theaters later this Summer. There are fewer anime franchises that can be considered influential to as many as Puella Magi Madoka Magica. This franchise offered an entirely new take on the idea of a magical girl in anime, and took things in such a dark direction that it lived far beyond its original single season TV run.

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Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising is the first new feature film release for the franchise in 13 long years, and it was delayed a few times during the course of its production. The franchise has had fans waiting to see what would come next for quite a long time, and now it has confirmed it’s going all out for the comeback with an IMAX upgrade for its release in Japan. Check out the new poster celebrating it below.

New Madoka Magica Movie Gets IMAX Upgrade for Release

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Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising is set to release on August 28th across theaters in Japan, and it will be getting an IMAX upgrade for its launch in the region. The film has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this writing, so it’s unclear if the film will be getting an IMAX launch for its worldwide debut. But seeing as how it’s getting such a big treatment for its initial release, this does tease that the film is going to be big enough to make the most out of these IMAX screens.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising has been delayed several times over the course of the last few years of production, and that means it’s now 13 years since the last time the franchise was fully on screens. It’s going to keep the story moving forward, and thus makes it all the more intriguing to see whether or not it’s going to serve as a fresh starting point for potential new fans. It’s so deep into its lore (as a sequel to a sequel) at this point that there are many questions as to what to expect.

What to Know for New Madoka Magica Movie

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Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising takes place after the events of the 2013 film, Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion, and brings back the production staff and voice cast from the original TV anime series. Original series creators Magica Quartet helped with the overall story of the new film, and it’s going to be directed by Yukihiro Miyamoto for studio SHAFT with Gen Urobuchi providing the script, Ume Aoki handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura composing the music.

Although potential new faces have yet to be announced for the new film, the original voice cast is all confirmed to return with the likes of Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Kato as Kyubey revealed thus far. We’ll just have to see if it gets an IMAX release outside of Japan.