Attack on Titan Episode Preview Teases Season 3 Climax

Attack on Titan has made major strides with its third season, and it looks like the anime is about to level up even further. It has take some years, but fans are finally about to learn what is hiding in the basement of Eren’s childhood home, and a new preview confirms the reveal is coming in hot next week.

Recently, Attack on Titan hit up fans with a brand-new teaser, and it is all about episode 56. The clip, which can be seen below, shows the fallout of the anime’s latest intense update… and it ends in a familiar home.

“Armin is shaken after learning of Bertholdt’s and Erwin’s deaths. Eren heads towards that place his father Grisha promised to show him,” the preview teases as a collage of shots fly by.

Looking over the preview, the reel focuses on the Survey Corps as its members go ahead with their mission in Shiganshina. The team seem to have reclaimed the area for humanity, and they are one step closer to finding out what is in the basement of Eren’s home. After the boy learned his father seemed to come from outside the walls, the whole military became set on learning what Grisha had hidden below his home all those years ago, and it seems the secret is finally about to come to light.

Of course, there are other pieces of fallout the anime must work through, and this preview teases Armin will begin that process. The soldier was nearly killed by the Colossal Titan before Bertholdt could be taken out, and he would have died if he weren’t injected with a Pure Titan serum. After being fed an injured Bertholdt, the hero is now carrying the Colossal Titan as its new host, and this preview hints Armin isn’t as happy about being rescue as fans expected.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.