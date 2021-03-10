Attack on Titan Drops Epic Trailer Ahead of Season Four's Finale

Attack on Titan will be coming to an end before long, and its anime is hyping fans for its inevitable close. While the manga has one chapter left in its arsenal, the anime has a ways to go before it finishes Eren's journey. Still, season four is slated to close this month so far as fans know, and a new trailer has been made to shine a light on the finale.

Thanks to Crunchyroll, a new trailer for Attack on Titan has hit the Web, and it focuses on all the highlights (and lowlights) of season four. From war to death and tragedy, this big season has it all so far, and the season finale promises to upturn fans one more.

(Photo: MAPPA)

As you can see, the trailer above doesn't contain much new footage of the finale, but it does a stellar job at hyping the ending. Now, the only thing fans need to know is when Attack on Titan will really end. The series has not announced plans for anything beyond season four, but the finale will not finish adapting the manga by a long shot. The manga isn't even finished right now, so fans are sure there is more anime to come. The only question is whether the continuation will be on the big screen or the small screen.

If you need to catch up on Attack on Titan, the show is currently streaming online through services such as Crunchyroll. You can check out the official synopsis of season four below:

"It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment—and the people of Paradis—are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?"

What do you think of this special trailer? How has Attack on Titan fared this season for you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.