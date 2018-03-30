‘Attack on Titan’ Editor Updates Fans on Next Chapter

These days, Attack on Titan has a lot to give audiences. Not only will the franchise make an anime return this summer, but its manga has got readers on the edge of their seats. After its 100th chapter went live, the manga marched into a full-on war story, and fans are ready to see how the ordeal will end.

So, it’s good to know that the manga’s next chapter has been turned in.

Taking to Twitter, the editor of Attack on Titan confirmed he had received chapter 104 from creator Hajime Isayama not long ago.

“I safely received this month’s issue of Attack on Titan. Please look forward to the May issue releasing on April 9,” the editor revealed.

He went on to update fans on how Isayama is doing. The creator has been working on this new chapter for some time, and his editor says Isayama got “tired” trying to complete the update. However, it looks like the artist got through the gig all in one piece which is more than some of his characters can say.

If you are not up-to-date with the manga, you should know it is in the middle of an intense arc. The ‘Marley’ saga began awhile back when Eren Jaeger infiltrated the enemy country and learned more about its culture. After blending in as a crippled soldier, Eren was able to meet up with Reiner Braun by tricking the Armored Titan’s protege. The encounter ended up with Eren turning into the Founding Titan in the middle of Marley, responding to a declaration of war made by the powerful Tybur family. With the entire Survey Corps backing him, the Paradis forces are battling it out with the Marleyean military, and chapter 104 promises to see more of the feud through.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you ready for the next chapter of Attack on Titan?