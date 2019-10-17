Attack On Titan Reveals Eren’s Devastating New Goal

The latest chapter of Attack On Titan was one of the most brutal entries in the nihilistic series, and for a franchise that prides itself on filling readers with an ever encroaching sense of dread, that is really saying something. As Eren and his brother Zeke have traveled to both their past and the past of the first Titan, Ymir, the younger brother and member of the Survey Corps has revealed his plan for what he is looking to accomplish. If you haven’t read the chapter yet, here’s a hint as to Eren’s goal, it’s not great!

The story of the first Titan was told in this most recent chapter, with Ymir’s horrifying life brought into the light of day. After gaining the power of the Titan, Ymir was made to be a slave to the Eldian King, as well as his unwitting life. Being forced to sacrifice her life time and time again, Ymir bore him children and in an act of absolute terror, the King decided to literally feed Ymir’s body to their progeny to share her power with them and create more Titans.

With the horrible events that plagued her life revealed, Eren attempts to convince Ymir to join his plan: to give him her Titan power in order for the young Jaeger to tear down the current state of the world. Zeke tries desperately to stop him, pleading with Ymir to hand the power over to him instead but the deal is made and the power of the First Titan is given to Eren. The chapter concludes with a return to the real world, with Eren accessing Ymir’s powers, promising to make the events of the next installment very interesting indeed.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.