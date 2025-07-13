Netflix Has Already Perfected Solo Leveling’s Shadow Control Before With This Show

Solo Leveling has achieved yet another milestone, one that fans least expected. In an exciting development, Netflix has officially announced a live-action adaptation of Solo Leveling. Produced in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures, the series will star Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok as the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, and will follow a K-drama format. While K-dramas are immensely popular, adapting a high-stakes fantasy series with supernatural elements like Solo Leveling brings a level of risk.

That said, Netflix has been producing live-action adaptations for some time, with a few standout successes. One Piece remains the most successful among them, but the platform has also delivered other fantasy series that smoothly blend supernatural elements into compelling drama. The Solo Leveling live-action will undoubtedly rely on extensive CGI and particle effects to bring its fictional world to life. While there are various creative approaches the production teams could take, one existing Netflix show has already set a strong precedent for visualizing Jinwoo’s shadow-controlling ability, which he is granted after his promotion to Monarch class. A scene from this Netflix show not only highlights how the shadows would look but also hints at how Jinwoo’s presence would look while performing this ability, and it is nothing short of exciting.

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone Perfectly Captures Jinwoo’s Shadow Controlling Ability

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, which ran for two seasons, is set in a fictional world rich with magical elements. One of its central characters, Aleksander Kirigan, played by Ben Barnes, wields the power to control darkness and shadows. By the end of Season 1, his abilities escalate to the point where he can manipulate shadows to form his own army. This sequence serves as a compelling visual reference for how Jinwoo might appear while using his shadow-controlling powers after ascending to Monarch class. Although Shadow and Bone and Solo Leveling are produced by different studios, the fact that both fall under Netflix’s umbrella makes it likely that the visual approach from the former could influence the latter.

Moreover, many K-dramas have already begun integrating heavy CGI and particle effects. Hellbound, for example, features shadowy, supernatural entities and serves as a promising indicator that Solo Leveling’s live-action adaptation could effectively bring its fantasy elements to life. While the adaptation will face several challenges, its K-drama format provides a strong foundation, particularly in terms of authenticity, since the original manhwa was written in Korean. Netflix’s recent momentum in live-action adaptations and the growing popularity of K-dramas make Solo Leveling, which fits both genres, well-positioned for success. With careful attention to the elements that have worked in other series, this adaptation has solid potential.