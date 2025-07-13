“I’m Really Glad”: Demon Slayer Actor Reacts to Zenitsu’s Growing Popularity

Demon Slayer is returning with its highly anticipated Infinity Castle film. The series will conclude the story in a trilogy film with the first one being released on July 18th, 2025, in Japan. Fans in the U.S. will have to wait till September 12th, 2025, before experiencing this masterpiece in the theaters. Since the Infinity Castle Arc is purely dedicated to fights with emotional moments thrown into the mix, many characters will get their chance to shine. Surprisingly enough, Zenitsu Agatsuma will finally get the attention he deserves. He was already acting strangely during the final phase of the Hashira Training, and he has been that way ever since.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even when all the Demon Slayers were thrown into the Infinity Castle, Zenitsu was the only one who maintained his calm demeanor. That’s exceptionally uncharacteristic for someone like him, who likes to make a fuss about everything. Not only that, but his cold glare as he readied himself to fight one of the Upper Moons won the hearts of many. Manga fans have long been aware of Zenitsu’s character development in the final arc, but it’s an entirely new experience for anime-only fans, who just can’t get enough of him. Words of Zenitsu getting praise from everyone reached the ears of his voice actor, Shinomo Hiro.

Zenitsu’s Voice Actor Reflects on Shifting Fan Perception of the Character

Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s promotion is in full swing in Japan, especially with the release date less than a week away. On July 11th, 2025, the anime held a Pre-Release Prayer Event at Zojoji Temple (Minato Ward, Tokyo). Voice actors of Tanjiro Kamado (Hanae Natsuki) and Zenitsu Agatsuma (Shinomo Hiro) were in attendance, along with the majority of the cast members.

During the event, Hiro reflects on how fans have changed their perception of Zenitsu after the Infinity Castle Arc. According to Mantan Web, he says, “I’m really overwhelmed with emotion. When it started, I got comments like, ‘Here comes the noisy guy.’ I’m really glad that I was able to make Zenitsu through trial and error, and that he has become such a beloved character.”

When Hanae jokes if he’s happy enough, Hiro responds dramatically, “Maybe not? Nezuko-chan!!”

Zenitsu in Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8

Ever since his introduction, Zenitsu has always been a controversial character in the fan base. His first meeting with Tanjiro was chaotic, but the two still got along rather well. He is easily scared, yells a lot, and just makes a ruckus wherever he goes. Of course, he is strong in his own right, but he mostly fights subconsciously when he’s sleeping.

While he has had his moments of shine before, his achievements would often go unnoticed, and many would rather focus on him being the noisy guy. However, his moments in the Hashira Training Arc and the Infinity Castle changed the way fans see him. The upcoming film will reveal the reason behind his sudden change as well as his best moment in the series, unveiling the true extent of his powers.

H/T: Mantan Web