Attack on Titan Editor Gives Update on Chapter 130

Attack on Titan continues through its final arc with each new chapter of the series, and fans have recently got an update on the next entry straight from the series' editor. Chapter 129 of the series ended on one of the biggest cliffhangers yet as the war between the Yeagerists and humanity's final allies are violently fighting over the fate of the world. This means the wait for the next chapter has been just as tough as the others, and thankfully the wait for Chapter 130 of the manga will soon be over.

Editor for the Attack on Titan manga, Kawakubo Shintaro, recently announced to fans on Twitter that work on Chapter 130 is now completed and it is getting ready to launch as scheduled with the next issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine coming this July. Which means while the wait has been tough, there is only a little more waiting to go!

Each new chapter has been particularly more juicy than the last ever since series creator Hajime Isayama confirmed that the story for the series is about 95% done as of this writing. That makes each new release more crucial than the last because each new chapter gets us that much closer to the ultimate endgame for the series as a whole.

There's not only the manga to look forward to, thankfully, as the anime will be returning for its fourth and final season sometime in the future too. After debuting the first trailer for the season and announcing a new studio bringing the anime to life for its final run, there's been a huge amount of excitement as the franchise prepares to end both its manga and anime runs over the next year or so.

Are you excited for Attack on Titan's next chapter? How are you liking the twists and turns of the final arc so far? How do you think the series will bring it all to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

