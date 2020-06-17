Attack On Titan Fans React to the Manga's Darkest Arc Yet
Attack On Titan is coming to an end, and the popular franchise isn't pulling any punches when it comes to the final story of the new version of the Survey Corps as they ramp up to complete their heart wrenching mission to save the wolrd with fans reacting to the latest dark chapter. One of the strengths of the franchise has been blurring the lines between black and white when it comes to both their characters and the events of the series, and creator Hajime Isayama is wrapping up the manga by blurring the story even further.
Fans of Attack On Titan have been amped up following the release of the trailer for the fourth and final season of the anime, which will be brought to life by Studio MAPPA. Though this will be a departure from the original studio that produced the first three seasons in Wit, followers of the series were definitely blown away by some of the sequences they saw from the upcoming final season.
What did you think of the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga? How do you foresee the series reaching its conclusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!
Dark Fire
Attack on titan ch 129 🔥🔥🔥🔥— MSF (@MeSeFFF) June 11, 2020
It's Fairly Wild
Chp 129, wow.... Attack on Titan is WILD!!!— Frenchie (@FloatAndFlows) June 11, 2020
The Cart Titan Is Pretty Dark Alone
attack on titan 129 was so crazy. i love this manga so much pic.twitter.com/yAX3gMpiux— sailor goon Ⓥ (@palegoon) June 11, 2020
Attack On Titan Definitely Has Dark Endings
Attack On Titan chapter 129 man. It wasn't the greatest but the ending was really upsetting :/— Max @ Xenoblade: DE & Persona 4: Golden (@xam323) June 10, 2020
Definite Tears
attack on titan chapter 129 tho 😭😢— kengar (@kenanaiahJ) June 9, 2020
Serious Tears
attack on titan chapter 129 pic.twitter.com/P2yscxwinF— 𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖙’𝖘 𝖙𝖔𝖚𝖌𝖍 (@ciikuu__) June 8, 2020
Never Felt So Empty
just finished reading ch 129 of attack on titan and i've never felt this empty after reading a comic— xɪɴ ¹³¹ (@KOOW0N) June 7, 2020
The Perfect Meme
ME when I’m reading attack on titan chapter 129: pic.twitter.com/hGdmxmPUug— 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒑⚡️ (@unitedsubx) June 7, 2020
