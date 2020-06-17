Attack On Titan Fans React to the Manga's Darkest Arc Yet

Attack On Titan is coming to an end, and the popular franchise isn't pulling any punches when it comes to the final story of the new version of the Survey Corps as they ramp up to complete their heart wrenching mission to save the wolrd with fans reacting to the latest dark chapter. One of the strengths of the franchise has been blurring the lines between black and white when it comes to both their characters and the events of the series, and creator Hajime Isayama is wrapping up the manga by blurring the story even further.

Fans of Attack On Titan have been amped up following the release of the trailer for the fourth and final season of the anime, which will be brought to life by Studio MAPPA. Though this will be a departure from the original studio that produced the first three seasons in Wit, followers of the series were definitely blown away by some of the sequences they saw from the upcoming final season.

