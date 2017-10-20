‘Attack On Titan’ Creator Shares New Levi Sketches

Captain Levi is one of the most popular characters in Attack on Titan, as well as the most skilled human in all of the Survey Corps. However, Levi was barely seen in the recent season of Attack on Titan. This was largely due to the injury he sustained after the final episodes of Attack on Titan season one. This was incredibly disappointing for Levi fans, with the captain barely even being seen in season two, let alone fighting.

However, when Levi is fit he is one of the greatest threats to the Titans, with him being the most highly decorated officer in the Survey Corps. In season three though it is expected that Levi Ackerman will have more of an impact, with fans seeing more of him in the later parts of season three. However, with season three set to premiere in 2018, fans have been given a small glimpse of the favorite character in two sketches released by manga illustrator Hajime Isayama on Twitter and Reddit.

Since Isayama started the Attack on Titan manga series the franchise has released a successful animated TV series, an animated special film and two Attack on Titan live-action adaptation, which all featured the famous Captain Levi. If you are unfamiliar with the series you still have time to catch up and you can read the synopsis for Attack on Titan season two below:

Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!