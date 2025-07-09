Every New Crunchyroll Anime Blu-ray Releasing This Month (July 2025)

While Crunchyroll provides a wide range of anime to stream, collecting physical copies of your favorite anime is a surefire way to make sure you own the anime you pay for. And how better to collect such treasures than to grab the latest DVDs and Blu-rays when they release? And you’re in luck! This month, Crunchyroll is releasing several beloved favorites on Blu-ray to add to your collection! But better be quick to nab these precious series!

This month, Crunchyroll has decided to release some top fan-favorite series. If you enjoy romance, action, adventure, comedy, isekai, and fantasy, you won’t want to miss picking up these top release picks! From high school bilingual mishaps to reincarnating into fantastical worlds, this month’s Blu-ray releases are sure to keep your perpetual watchlist having some grade-A series! You won’t want to miss this window of opportunity to own some top anime bangers to add to your physical anime archive!

This Month’s Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Releases

This month, Crunchyroll is releasing five anime series onto Blu-ray: The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human, Solo Leveling, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Re:Monster, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Re:Monster and The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human will be releasing their complete seasons, Solo Leveling and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian will be releasing the first seasons, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will release its Season 3 Part 1. While they will all include Blu-ray releases, Solo Leveling and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will have Blu-ray/DVD combos available as well.

Enjoy a good ol’ rom-com? You should check out Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian! Prefer a dungeon crawl with plot twists? Solo Leveling may be for you! Want an isekai set in a fantastical world? Try That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime! Interested in a tale of humans versus demons? The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human may be underrated. Want a tale of an underdog goblin trying to evolve and survive? Re:Monster is perfect for all you goblin fans out there!

While The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human and Re:Monster didn’t have as much fanfare, Solo Leveling, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime had high praise and strong fanbases. Even so, each series has its own merits for each fan’s preferences. Whatever your tastes, this may be the time to snatch up a shiny new series to binge!

This Month’s Lineup

Below is a scheduled list of each new anime Blu-ray releasing this month.

