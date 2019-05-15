Attack on Titan Releases Synopsis, Title for New Episode

Attack on Titan is poised to hit up fans this weekend with a new episode, and audiences can get an idea of what is about to go down. The anime’s official website has posted new details about episode 53, and it will be focused on two familiar Survey Scout leaders.

According to translations, the next episode of Attack on Titan will be titled “Perfect Game”. The episode’s script was penned by Hiroshi Seko while Kazuya Murata oversaw storyboarding. Tetsuya Wakano acted as episode director, and a total of six animation directors were tapped to vet how the update looks.

You can check out the full synopsis for “Perfect Game” below:

“The area became a sea of ​​fire. Survey Corps was divided between inside and outside the Shiganshina district. On the other hand, Erwin and Levi are exposed to a rain of rocks thrown by Beast Titan…”

Looking at this blurb, it seems like Levi and Erwin will come into focus in this episode. The leaders have been charging headfirst into the Shiganshina District, but the stakes to reclaim Wall Maria are bigger than before. With enemy Titan Shifters looking to squash the forces, Levi and Erwin have to coordinate an attack against the ambush while securing Eren who wants to go rogue against Reiner. So, as you can imagine, these two have got a rather stressful job ahead of them this weekend.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

