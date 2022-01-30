Attack on Titan Reunite Eren’s Family in Episode 79 Poster

Attack on Titan has been on the air for well over a decade, but all things must come to an end. Season four has gone through its first half, and there are just a few more episodes to go before Eren’s mission wraps. This week welcomes episode 79 after a tense wait, and its key visual has reunited Eren with his father and brother in a telling way.

As you can see below, the black-and-white poster brings each of the Yeager men to life. Eren is in the top left corner while Zeke sits at the bottom center. The two brothers are joined by Grisha Yeager here if you look to the right. The older man is seen looking very distraught in this sketch, so you can assume Attack on Titan episode 79 is going to be an emotional one.

New illustration to celebrate the broadcast of episode 79 drawn by Masaru Kitao 🔥 pic.twitter.com/180NKJ4A0N — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) January 30, 2022

This poster was inked by Masaru Kitao, so we have him to thank for the lovely piece. Any gift is a good one for fans these days as joy is few and far between. Season four kicked off with tons of action that put Eren and his friends in Marley. The infiltration was wild to say the least, and things only got worse when our heroes returned home.

A shocking death stunned Attack on Titan fans as Paradis came back into view. Now, Eren is on a warpath with his brother, and Marley has launched a full war, This new episode promises to settle some scores with Zeke and Eren, so anime-only fans are on the edge of their seat. And if you have read the manga, you will know just how wild things get from here on out. Nothing good ever comes about when Grisha is involved, and well – he is on this poster for a reason.

What do you think of this special new sketch? Are you keeping up with season four of Attack on Titan?