New Attack on Titan Promo Hypes Major Reveals Coming in Next Episode

Attack on Titan is setting the stage for some major reveals coming in the next episode with the preview for Episode 79 of the series! The fourth and final season of the series has kicked off a curious new phase as the attention has shifted from the chaotic and violent three sided war to hone back in on the connection between Eren and Zeke Yeager. It was revealed that Eren wants nothing to do with Zeke’s grand euthanization plan, but before we got to see what his plan truly is Zeke activated the power of the Founding Titan and the final moment of the previous episode teased they would be going on a longer journey through these paths.

The final moments of the episode kicked off even more teases about the mysteries of the Titans, and it made matters even more interesting when a wild flashback sequence revealed curious images about the past and some images that seemed to come from completely different worlds. With the preview for Attack on Titan Episode 79 teasing that Zeke will be taking Eren on a tour throughout the Paths, it seems that fans will finally get some of the biggest questions answered about the state of the Titan world throughout the years. Check out the promo below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

Attack on Titan Episode 79 Preview pic.twitter.com/mGqHViTmfy — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 23, 2022

Episode 79 of Attack on Titan is titled “Memories of the Future” and is described as such, “The little brother rejected the older brother, but the older brother didn’t abandon the little brother. He only desires to save him. At the end of Paths, Eren and Zeke learn the truth about their father Grisha as well as the memory of that day.” While the synopsis is unfortunately just as vague as the promo for the episode is, the visuals combined with the fact that we’ll be learning the “truth” about Grisha Yeager’s actions should make for a great episode overall.

With the series truly gearing up for its finale, it’s also the perfect time to finally fill in some of the gaps about the Titan lore as a whole. This is all while the war is going on outside of Eren and Zeke, who when last spotted was catching Eren’s detached head shortly after Gabi shot him. Meaning even after we get some of these answers, there’s a ton of other trouble to deal with. But what do you think?

What are you hoping to see in Eren and Zeke's flashback? What do you want to see in Attack on Titan's next episode overall? How are you liking these new episodes so far?