Frieren Celebrates Detective Conan’s Big Anniversary With a Special Throwback

The official Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End social media accounts have shared a clean version of a previously released image from Weekly Shonen Sunday. Issues 41 and 42 from 2023 featured connecting covers that starred Frieren and Shinichi Kudo from Case Closed. The promo is a wholesome image of Frieren holding up Conan, who’s placing a flower crown on her head. Frieren and Case Closed are both published on Weekly Shonen Sunday, explaining the purpose of that collaboration. The 2023 issues present the connecting covers with a lot of clutter that promotes the other material in the magazine, like other manga.

The image shared on social media is a clean look of the promo, finally giving fans a good look at what the picture is meant to look like. Frieren‘s social media accounts constantly share clean images of previously released promos, highlighting the series’ enduring aesthetics and gifting fans pristine pictures of the franchise. The accounts are most likely re-sharing this Frieren and Conan image to celebrate Case Closed’s ongoing 30th Anniversary celebration. A new video was shared to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the anime in 2026. The Frieren and Conan image is likely corresponding to the video and overall celebration plans for the best-selling franchise.

Does the Frieren and Detective Conan Collab Make Sense?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Case Closed are very different series, only connected by sharing the same publication magazine. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a leisurely adventure series that mixes somber and lighthearted tones. It’s about a long-lived elven mage who walks among humans again to reconnect herself with her comrades and to find the resting place of souls so that she can talk to one of her former party members one last time.

Case Closed is more over-the-top and ridiculous, starring a teen detective prodigy who gets trapped in the body of a young boy. As a boy detective, he solves increasingly wacky mysteries using his high intellect and deductive reasoning. The series is one of the longest-lasting manga series on stands, continuously published on Weekly Shonen Sunday since 1994. The series is one of the most popular properties in Japan, with the 2024 film, Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram, grossing the equivalent of over 100 million USD, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese domestic film of 2024. A new movie, called Detective Conan: One-Eyed, will premiere on April 18th.

Weekly Shōnen Sunday – The Original Image from 2023

Given the absurd nature of the Case Closed universe, it’s hard to imagine Detective Conan existing in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. While Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End does have plenty of humor and silly moments, especially at the expense of the titular character’s stoic personality, the overall premise of Frieren isn’t compatible with Conan’s aesthetic. Nonetheless, the image with Conan and Frieren is a pleasant rendition that stays true to both characters’ personalities. Conan gifting Frieren flowers is in line with his benevolent characteristics, while Frieren’s uncertain, almost blank, facial expression sells the idea of how she still doesn’t understand human emotions.

Who knows, maybe the next Case Closed movie will be a crossover into Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, despite how wild that seems. As Case Closed creator Gosho Aoyoma’s other creations crossed over with Detective Conan, and even Lupin III has featured, another Weekly Shonen Sunday series doesn’t feel as out of the ordinary as it could.

