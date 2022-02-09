Attack On Titan Cast Shares Their Characters’ “Perfect Endings”

Voice actors Bryce Papenbrook, Trina Nishimura, and Josh Grelle have played the roles of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackermann, and Armin Arlert since the very beginning of Attack On Titan‘s english dub and we had the opportunity to chat with the trio days before the arrival of the second half of the anime’s final season. Though the series is sure to not have a happy ending considering the overall style of the story, the actors shared their thoughts on how they would wrap the story of the war between Marley and Paradis.

To start, Trina Nishimura, the voice of Mikasa, shared her thoughts about her perfect finale for the series, expressing her desire to see the main characters settling down in a time of peace:

“Everyone gets together, and they all buy their own townhome, and they all live next door to each other, and nobody gets their townhome knocked down by a titan. They’re just friends. On weekends, they barbecue. They hang out, maybe form a band. I don’t know. That’s how it ends.”

To follow up on Trina’s idea, Josh Grelle, the English voice actor for Armin, expressed his desire for the fighting to come to an end on one front, while expressing his wish that the Scout Regiment fights an unexpected villain:

“Maybe we all realize that we don’t need to fight each other. We all start using our Titan powers to fight stuff like NFTs.”

Finally, Bryce Papenbrook, the voice of Attack On Titan’s most controversial character this time around in Eren Jaeger, shares his hopes that the series would end with the Survey Corps simply having a nice day on the beach following the traumatic events of the series:

“I think it ends on a true beach episode where they’re just having a great day at the beach, just a good time.”

Needless to say, Attack On Titan isn’t headed for a happy ending, as Eren has revealed his plan to use the Rumbling to eliminate everyone in the world that doesn’t have Eldian blood running through their veins.

What is your perfect finale for Attack On Titan? Who do you think will survive Eren’s final rampage? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.