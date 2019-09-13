Attack On Titan Fan Breaks Down The Series’ Most Tragic Character

Attack On Titan is nothing if not tragic. With the death count exploding with each episode and battle, it’s a wonder that the Survey Corps has managed to held out for as long as it had without succumbing to the terror and depression caused by the Titans’ assault. With the release of the most recent manga chapter of the popular franchise, one fan has given a good theory as to which of the cavalcade of characters is the most tragic.

Reddit User Uncen5ored revealed their thoughts on just why the father of Eren Jaeger, Grisha, is by far the most tragic character of the franchise, having to have dealt with seemingly more loss and horror than any other character in Attack On Titan’s history:

The revelations of the third season of Attack On Titan revolved around the journal that was left inside the basement of Eren’s father, documenting the war between the nation of Marley and the Eldian people. Walking Eren and the Survey Corps through what had happened to him at a young age, Grisha shared the tragic event of losing his sister when she was fed to dogs, as well as the betrayal of his son Zeke and the loss of his wife as she was turned into a mindless Titan herself.

While the anime returns next year for its fourth and final season, the manga continues and the most recent chapter revisited Grisha once again as both Zeke and Eren witnessed more of their father’s past. The brothers of course are in one heck of a predicament with Eren’s head being blown off and Zeke in an exceptionally weak state himself. Whether or not they manage to make it to the end of the franchise alive is surely something a lot of fans are looking forward to seeing.

Do you think Grisha is the most tragic character of Attack On Titan? If not him, who would you consider to be in the running for this title? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.