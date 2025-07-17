Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Gets a Major Update

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is one of the most anticipated anime right now, which will adapt the Culling Game, one of the most thrilling arcs in modern Shonen. The upcoming season was announced after the second season’s conclusion in December 2023. Season 2 became a global hit, even bigger than the first season, with a different art style and more intense fight scenes. The second season commenced with Gojo’s Past Arc, which was renamed to the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc. It followed Gojo and Geto in their high school years and the tragedy that changed their lives completely. We finally get the answers from the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which features glimpses of their youthful years and their separation.

Jujutsu Kaisen then focused on the Shibuya Incident Arc, which included some of the biggest tragedies in the story from which its characters are still recovering in Season 3. The situation in Japan only continued to spiral down after the Shibuya Incident, with Yuji and the other sorcerers dealing with the chaos. The upcoming season is supposed to cover the aftermath of the fight and reveal Yuta’s true motives, who makes his debut in the main storyline right when the arc is over. His intentions are less than friendly, but he has a good reason to act that way. However, it may take us a while before we find out, with the latest update to come out of TOHO indicating an even more unclear release window for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 May Not Be Released in 2026

MAPPA

According to TOHO’s financial result report, which was released on July 15th, 2025, Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t listed among the Spring 2026 anime lineup. The series doesn’t even have a tentative release window yet, instead merely stating “production decided” in lieu of a scheduled year or seasonal window. This means it may not be possible for the season to drop next year at all, but also doesn’t wholly count out the possibility of a late 2026 debut.

It’s been more than a year and a half since Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was officially confirmed, but so far, the studio has only released a key visual in Jump Festa 2025, which was held in December 2024. At Anime Expo 2025, in which ComicBook’s team was attending, we got updates that the series was in production, alongside insights from key voice cast, Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori) and Megumi Ogata (Yuta Okkotsu), for what to look forward to in its inevitable release.

Fans expect a major announcement, such as a teaser or a release window, by the end of the year, but there’s no official statement from the studio about it either. The second season was released in July 2023, more than two years after the first season’s conclusion in March 2021. Since it’s already been more than a year and a half without any official confirmation from the studio, we will have to wait longer than usual for Season 3.

The third season will cover Itadori’s Extermination and the Perfect Preparation Arcs before commencing the Culling Game. The first two seasons and the prequel movie are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The manga volumes are available to read for free on the official apps of Manga Plus and Viz. You can also buy the manga volumes up to Volume 26 on the official website of Viz. Volumes 27 to 30 have already been released in Japan, but these will be available in English at a later date.

