Attack on Titan Anime Finale Reveals the Cart Titan's Hidden Power

Attack on Titan's anime has come to an end after ten long years, and the final episode of the series finally showed off what Pieck Finger was truly capable of as the Cart Titan! Pieck has been one of the more mysterious members of the Titans ever since she was first introduced as she seemed to be a Titan fit for non-battle situations. But as the series continued to show off more of Marley's fighters and their perspective on things, Pieck quickly became a major fan favorite as she helped to bring the war against Eren Yeager to an end.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 revealed the full battle against Eren for the fate of humanity, and those left with Titan abilities were crucial in bringing him down once and for all. When it looked like Pieck was pinned down early on and unable to move, Pieck showed off her true skill as she revealed that she's a lot more sneaky and durable than any of the others gave her credit for because she was designated as a storage and mover Titan.

What Happens to Pieck in Attack on Titan's Final Episode?

Pieck had a strong showing right from the start as while Mikasa, Armin, Jean and the others had been hesitating to take out Eren in order to stop him, Pieck went at Eren's weak point at full force because she's not tied down by those same connections to him. But she's soon pinned by the War Hammer Titan, and it almost seems like she's taken out for good. That was until she released herself from the form, and quickly activated it again before she was attacked in her vulnerable state.

Revealing that she was sneaky enough to deal a killing blow to the head, Pieck explains that because of the endurance of the Cart Titan, she can transform as many times as it takes in order to keep herself safe and put on the pressure. That she does as she quickly levels the playing field, and she ends up starting the pivot to where Mikasa and the others were able to defeat Eren once and for all. But because she's outside of his friends circle, she never really gets a final conversation with him (lamenting as such) when it's all over.

