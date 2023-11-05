Attack on Titan Finale Nails Eren's Iconic Confession About Mikasa

Attack on Titan's final episode has brought the anime to an end after ten long years, and Attack on Titan revealed a shocking confession about Eren Yeager's real feelings about Mikasa Ackerman before his final fate was sealed. The final episode of the Attack on Titan anime picked up with the final battle against Eren for the fate of humanity, and the Founding Titan power proved to be so intense that it took everyone working together in order to win at the end of the day. But before it all came to an end, it's revealed that Eren actually had secret conversations with his friends.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 reveals that Eren used his power to secretly contact each of his friends before the final battle ended, but they didn't get their memories of those conversations until Eren was defeated. Eren's conversation with Armin ended up being the most significant as Eren reveals that he actually loves Mikasa, and doesn't want her to forget him when it's all over. To the point of pathetically crying out that he wants her to pine over him for "at least ten years" after his death.

“I don’t wanna die. I want to be with Mikasa, and everyone else.”



Yuki Kaji nailed this scene 😭😭 #shingeki pic.twitter.com/YwoLGL6ofK — Winnie ♡ ia. (@sunflowles) November 5, 2023

AOT: How Eren Feels About Mikasa

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 reveals that Eren and Armin actually had a conversation within the Paths in which Eren confessed about why he decided to activate the Rumbling and why he chose to antagonize his friends. When it came to why he pushed Armin and Mikasa away so much, Eren was trying to play coy about the fact that he was asking Mikasa to completely forget about him when it's all over. But Armin saw right through this facade.

Noting that it wouldn't be easy for Mikasa to forget Eren even if he asked, Eren blurts out his true feelings. Revealing that it would kill him if she found a new love, he wanted to be her "one and only" the whole time. At the same time, he wants her to keep loving him even years after he died. Wanting to keep this confession between him and Armin (to which Armin notes as pathetic), Eren really loved Mikasa and hated that he had to go this route.

