Berserk Writer Shares New Preview For Series Return: “A Chapter Miura Agonized Over”

It’s been almost a year since we last saw a new story focusing on the likes of Guts, Griffith, and Casca, as Berserk will routinely take some time in releasing its manga chapters. Luckily, Band of the Hawk fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the dark manga return as Chapter 384 is releasing in the pages of Young Animal this week. To help build up anticipation and apologize for the delay, current writer Kouji Mori has taken to social media to get fans ready as Guts struggles with being locked inside a mysterious Kushan cave.

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Writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga made the tough decision to continue Berserk following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. In doing so, Mori notes that this was one of the most difficult chapters to bring to life, “Berserk will be featured in Young Animal, which goes on sale tomorrow. I’m truly, deeply sorry for keeping you waiting so long. This chapter is an episode that Miura agonized over for twenty years, and even I, who heard it from him dozens of times, found it incredibly challenging…We somehow managed to reach the finish line after going over the dialogue countless times with Shimada-san, who was our editor at the time and has been a long-time mentor to both Miura and me.” Alongside this statement, the writer revealed the cover for this highly anticipated chapter.

When Last We Left The Black Swordsman

Young Animal

In Berserk’s 383rd chapter of its manga, Guts was still struggling with his emotional breakdown following the kidnapping of Casca. While the Black Swordsman and his allies might have found a major army to back them up against Griffith, thanks to the Kushan Empire, the Eastern Empire wasn’t too thrilled to see the brand on Guts’ neck. Exiling the protagonist to a supernatural cave, the last panel of the previous chapter saw Guts being trapped within a clam-like object, leaving many readers to think that he would experience a transformation of his own. During the Eclipse, Griffith underwent something similar to join the ranks of the Godhand, though this doesn’t appear to be the work of the sinister collective.

The 385th chapter has yet to reveal its release date following this week’s big drop, though in the past, Berserk would frequently release several chapters in succession following big delays. To date, Morio and Gaga have confirmed that they want to finish the Berserk manga in its entirety as a way to honor the passing of Kentaro Miura. For those who might not have known, the fate of Berserk’s manga was unclear for almost a full year following Miura’s death, with many believing that the series would never receive a complete ending. It might still be years before we see the final chapter released, but the current creative team is certainly approaching the manga with all of their effort.

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