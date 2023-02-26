Attack on Titan: Final Season Trailer Reveals First Look at Final Fight

Attack on Titan will finally be coming back for the first part of Part 3 of the fourth and final season, and the newest trailer for the final episodes have given fans the first look at the big fight at the center of the action! The third part of the final season was first announced to be in the works shortly after Part 2 came to an end, and there has been a huge amount of anticipation from fans over what we could expect to see from the anime's take on the grand finale. That mostly surrounds the action in the final few chapters from the manga.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will premiere the first episode of the anime's Conclusion Arc in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and the series has dropped a new trailer to help celebrate. This newest trailer gives us the best look at the first special episode yet, and with it also gives us the first look at how humanity's final fight against Eren Yeager and the Rumbling will play out in the anime! You can check out the newest trailer below:

What to Know for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will premiere the first of its two planned special episodes on March 3rd in Japan, and it will be streaming with Crunchyroll as soon as it lands overseas. This first special episode was confirmed to run for an hour long, and that teases that it will be adapting at least half of the final few chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. As for the second and final special, there has yet to be any date set for it just yet.

The second and final part of Part 3 is scheduled to release some time later this year, so that means it's now the perfect time to catch up with everything that has gone down in the anime overall. You can find not only the first two parts of the final season, but the first three seasons of the anime as well now streaming with Crunchyroll.

How do you feel about this first look at Attack on Titan's final fight overall? What are you hoping to see before the anime brings it all to an end?