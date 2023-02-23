Attack on Titan: Final Season Drops New Levi Key Art

Attack on Titan is gearing up for its final outing, and there is less than a two-week wait until the show returns to television. Of course, all eyes are on Studio MAPPA as its team is prepping the series for its last two installments. Now, the company has fans buzzing over some new key art, and the poster is dedicated to all things Levi.

As you can see below, the key art was released earlier today in celebration of Attack on Titan: The Final Season. The poster showcases humanity's strongest soldier in his uniform, and it seems he is worse for wear. After all, Levi is covered in bandages with scrapes, but he isn't letting his wonky vision keep him out of battle.

New key visual of Levi Ackerman 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jozMT4LWFm — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) February 23, 2023

Of course, fans who are keeping up with the anime will know how Levi got this injured. The soldier was nearly killed during his latest encounter with Zeke, and the Beast Titan is still roaming free. You can bet Levi will settle the score with Zeke when the anime's final episodes air and the finale will begin soon enough.

After all, Attack on Titan will drop its finale's first half on March 4th for those stateside. The big event is going to prompt a ton of buzz, so fans better be ready to engage in debate or mute keywords involving the series. If you need to catch up with Attack on Titan before its series finale starts, the anime is streaming in its entirety on Hulu and Crunchyroll. And of course, Hajime Isayama's completed manga is available to read from Kodansha.

What do you think about this latest look at Attack on Titan's final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.