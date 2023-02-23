Attack on Titan Promo Drops New Peek at the Anime's Big Finale

Attack on Titan is only a few days away from airing its special episode that is longer in length and will set the stage for the final battle featuring the Scout Regiment and their former friend, Eren Jaeger. With the MAPPA production's return, the conclusion of the anime adaptation isn't going to pull any punches and Eren's reign of terror on the world at large is going to be one of the most brutal actions of the series to date, and considering Attack on Titan's track record, that's really saying something.

When last we left the Survey Corps, they had added some unexpected allies to their ranks, with the likes of Reiner, Annie, and Pieck joining Mikasa, Levi, Hange, Jean, and Armin to attempt to stop Eren's new reign of terror as he has gained the power of the Founding Titan and is planning to wipe out the world's population outside Paradis Island. Instead of going in guns blazing, Mikasa and company are looking to get in front of Eren in order to talk him out of his current trajectory, though this will be easier said than done. Should the Scout Regiment attempt to fight Eren, it might just be a battle that they can't win thanks to his abilities as the new Founding Titan.

Attack on Finale

A number of videos from the recent Attack on Titan special that aired in Japan have made their way online, which not only show the animators hard at work when it comes to creating these final episodes, but gives us a new glimpse at the devastating events that will hit the small screen early next month:

New Attack on Titan x 100 CAM Teaser pic.twitter.com/RltDTQGyCX — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 23, 2023

Attack on Titan's next new episode will air in Japan on March 3rd, though the second installment of the year, that will act as the series finale, has yet to reveal when it will arrive outside of landing in 2023. Recently, the creator of the series, Hajime Isayama, has confirmed that there are no plans for a sequel manga series following the printed story's conclusion, though the mangaka has confirmed that he might return to the universe with a new tale following Captain Levi's earlier days.

Will you be sad to see Attack on Titan's anime come to an end? If you read the manga, what did you think of the controversial ending? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.