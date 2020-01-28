Attack on Titan Will Announce Final Season Details Soon

It has taken some time, but Attack on Titan is about to reach its endgame. Now a decade into publication, the series will bring its manga to a close shortly, and the anime will not be far behind. After all, AAttack on Titan has said its fourth season will be its last, and fans will get an update on the show before too long.

Recently, news went live in Japan regarding an upcoming convention. March will welcome Anime Japan to the stage, and the heralded event will drop plenty of info on the industry’s top titles. Of course, that means Attack on Titan will get its own stage, and it will directly address season four.

According to the reports, Attack on Titan will host its final season panel just after Fate/Grand Order celebrates with its own stage. The event will take place on March 21, so fans can go ahead and mark that date on their calendars.

There will be an Attack on Titan: Final Season Panel at Anime Japan 2020 Date: March 21st pic.twitter.com/5lr8alLpSK — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 27, 2020

The panel will be attended by a slew of stars, so fans can meet with Attack on Titan‘s cast once more. The voice actors for Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and Reiner will all take part in the panel. Now, fans are hoping the stars will be able to give them a taste of season four with some live readings if they’re lucky!

Of course, one of the biggest discussions about the panel now revolve around the anime’s production committee. For some time now, rumors have spread saying WIT Studio will have no part in season four or a small one at best. The copyright information for season four seems to confirm a new production committee will debut with season four, so fans will have to wait and see how things turn out.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.