Attack on Titan Hints at Major Update Next Month

Attack on Titan's series finale for its anime adaptation is arriving this fall from Studio MAPPA. When the penultimate episode of the bleak anime franchise landed earlier this year, Eren Jaeger had unleashed the Rumbling on the world and the Scout Regiment was forced to bring the fight directly to the new Founding Titan. While a release date for the series finale has yet to arrive, the dark franchise is hinting at a major update next month to help celebrate the fourteenth anniversary of the Survey Corps.

While the anime conclusion of Attack on Titan is set to arrive later this year, the manga's end took place in 2021. The fight between the Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment brings a fairly conclusive ending to the series, though it does leave the door open to some interesting sequel possibilities should creator Hajime Isayama decide to step back into this world. At present, Isayama has stated more than once that he doesn't plan on creating a sequel to his story, though he has hinted at the idea that he might be willing to create a side story that further explores Captain Levi's past. Whether Attack on Titan continues with new stories in the future, the dak franchise has left its mark on the anime world.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Attack on Titan's Major Update

Attack on Titan's editor, Shintaro Kawakubo, stated that new information will be revealed on October 4th next month. Aside from the update confirmation, the editor had little else to say when it came to the mysterious update. Whether its related to the anime, manga, or beyond, this will be an update to keep an eye on if you're a fan of the Survey Corps.

Studio MAPPA has had quite the year in 2023, and not just thanks to Attack on Titan's finale. The production house has also worked on the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, and Hell's Paradise to name a few. Considering just how big the final battle is between Eren and his former friends, the final installment of Attack on Titan might just blow the other series away.

What are your predictions for the Attack on Titan update arriving next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Via Attack on Fans