Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 1 English Dub Now Streaming

Attack on Titan's anime will officially be coming to an end later this year, and now fans of the English dub can finally check out how the beginning of the end kicks things off as the first half of Attack on Titan's series finale is now streaming with an English dub on Crunchyroll! Attack on Titan's anime finale has been one of the most extensive releases yet as the final season of the series has been split over multiple parts for these last couple of years. But the end truly began with the first half of the grand finale making its highly anticipated premiere earlier this year.

But fans of the English dub release of the finale have yet to be able to check it out in full for themselves. Thankfully, the wait is over as Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now streaming with its English dub release on Crunchyroll (which you can find here). This comes at the perfect time with the final episode of the anime gearing up for its release later this Fall, so fans of multiple language dubs will all be caught up before the franchise reaches its ultimate end in just a couple of more months from now.

How to Watch Attack on Titan's English Dub

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 features a returning English dub cast from the first several parts of the anime series, and kicks off the grand finale in full as its final moments set up the final battle against Eren Yeager to save the world from the terror of the Rumbling. With the second and final part of Attack on Titan's series finale reportedly premiering on November 4th in Japan, it's the best time to catch up!

As for what to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Crunchyroll teases the first grand finale special as such, "The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

