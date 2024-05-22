Attack on Titan's Creator Loves Blue Giant and So Should You

Attack on Titan has been over for some time now, and its creator is living their best life in its wake. Hajime Isayama dedicated a decade of their life to Eren and his adventures with the Survey Corps. With the series over, Isayama has been given the time to relax with his family, and now he is sharing a manga recommendation with fans who want some pointers.

Recently, Isayama shared a bit about his post-Attack on Titan life in a new art book. The bundle features a special look at the series' ending and even includes a one-shot focused on Levi. Of course, there are interview sections scattered across the book, and it is there Isayama puts Blue Giant center stage.

"Lately, I've been reading a lot of manga, especially isekai stories. And although it is not an isekai, what I'm reading the most right now is the manga Blue Giant by Shinichi Ishizuka," the Attack on Titan artist explained.

Clearly, the grip of isekai was not enough to keep Isayama away from Blue Giant. The music drama became an award winner for a reason, you know? Created in May 2013, Blue Giant follows the story of Dai Miyamoto. The high school student spends his adolescence in a daze, but once he discovers jazz music, Dai's life is turned upside down. The manga goes on to follow the boy as he tries to master jazz, and creator Shinichi Ishizuka handles the gratifying story with ease.

Currently, Seven Seas Entertainment oversees the release of Blue Giant stateside. An anime adaptation of Blue Giant launched in February 2023 as a film under NUT. So for more info on Isayama's new go-to read, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"Dai lived a normal high school life in Sendai: a city of hot summer days and rainy nights. Between basketball, part time jobs, and an uncertain future, something was missing. And that thing was music. With his days in senior year running out, Dai swears a heartfelt vow: "I'm gonna be the best jazz player in the world." But what do you need to be the best? Talent? Effort? A lucky break? Or maybe just a deep, pure love for music, and too much stubbornness to know when to quit."

