Attack On Titan Gives Eren A Stand With JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Crossover Art

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Attack On Titan could not be more different, with the latter diving into much darker subject matter in the battle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley than the world of the Joestars and Stands. However, one fan artist has smashed the two series together in one fusion artwork that imagines what Eren Jaeger might have looked like as a Stand user himself, fitting right in with the Joestars and their enemies.

Eren throughout the first three seasons of Attack On Titan was dead-set on destroying all of the Titans, swearing revenge for the death of his mother and the destruction of his world. Following the titanic fight against the Armored, Colossal, and Beast Titans in the grand finale of the third season, Jaeger learned the truth of the world thanks to his father’s basement but also had a startling encounter with Historia which apparently showed him sights that twisted his perspective. Now, going so far as to trample innocent Marleyians under his giant feet as the Attack Titan, Eren has become a threat to those he originally saw as friends.

Reddit Artist New Epic Artist shared a new take on Eren Jaeger, putting him into the position of the Stardust Crusader, Jotaro Kujo, and imagining his Attack Titan form as a Stand of his own in a similar vein as Star Platinum, one of the most recognizable Stands that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has introduced over the course of its series:

Currently, Attack On Titan only has eleven episodes left in the current batch of episodes for its final season from Studio MAPPA, leaving many fans to wonder if the last battle will take place on the small screen or if the studio is currently working on a movie to bring the dark show to a close. While the Stone Ocean might not be as bleak as the story of the Scout Regiment, it’s doing just as well in the minds of fans following its debut on Netflix last year.

What do you think of this fusion between the work of creator Hajime Isayama and Hirohiko Araki? What other Scouts do you want to see as Stand wielders? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of Stands and Titans?