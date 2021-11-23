Attack On Titan Art Imagines Eren’s Terrifying JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Makeover





Attack On Titan and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure might not have a lot in common when it comes to the stories of the Joestars and the Scout Regiment, but they remain two of the most popular franchises within the medium of anime. With JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure set to return on December 1st of next month with Part Six, Stone Ocean, and Attack On Titan’s final season to start in January of next year, one fan artist has imagined what the anti-hero Eren Jaeger would look like if he were given a makeover in line with Hirohiko Araki’s art style.

Stone Ocean will take the opportunity to follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, the protagonist of Stardust Crusaders and the supporting player in Diamond Is Unbreakable, who is dragged into the world of Stand Battles as she tries to clear her name of a crime she didn’t commit. Gaining the power of her Stand, Stone Ocean (or Stone Free in the English version), Jolyne has to deal with a plan that was put into action from beyond the grave by one of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s greatest villains and a bevy of new threats.

Reddit Artist Loveeco shared this amazing creation that sees Eren Jaeger’s season four aesthetic as if it were drawn in the Stone Ocean style that will introduce JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans to the next generation of Joestars who will have to deal with the sins of the past coming back to bite them:

Fans of the Joestars are excited for the return of the series, though many are lamenting the loss of “JoJo Fridays” as the streaming service will be releasing a batch of new episodes on December 1st. The prior seasons had released new episodes on a weekly basis, which appears to be a thing of the past. Attack On Titan on the other hand will most likely stick to a weekly schedule as the final half of the fourth season tells the story of the final battle between the Eldians and the Marleyians.

