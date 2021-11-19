Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases New Part 2 Trailer

Attack on Titan has released a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of its fourth and final season! The first part of the season kicked off last December before coming to an end earlier this Winter, and after much anticipation, the final half of the final season for the series will finally be making its return next year to bring the anime to an end. Although creator Hajime Isayama brought the original manga series’ run to an end this year, many fans have been waiting to see how the anime would approach such a massive series finale.

With the final part of Attack on Titan‘s anime run making its debut in Japan next January, it was confirmed by Funimation and Crunchyroll that they will both be streaming the new episodes alongside their debut in Japan. To celebrate this news, the two companies released an English subtitled version of the trailer we had briefly seen before for the final episodes that showcases the kind of intensity fans will be jumping right back into when the fan favorite anime makes its return as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. You can check it out below:

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 will be making its debut on January 9th next year, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation outside of Japan. This new wave of episodes will pick up with Episode 76 of the series, and it is titled “Judgment.” Picking up from the massive cliffhanger from the first part that saw Eren Yeager declare war on not only the Marleyans, but on his native Eldian country as well, it’s become immediately clear that the conflict for the series’ climax is going to be a lot bigger than expected.

Thankfully it won’t be much longer until we get to see the final slate of episodes for ourselves, but there are still many more questions that pop up with the teaser for Episode 76 here. There are lots of characters in dangers, lots of Titan powers flying around, and a huge fleet that could turn the war in a whole other direction. There are quite a lot of things to look forward to for this return, but what do you think?

Are you excited to see Attack on Titan's anime making a comeback next year for its final episodes? Curious to see how it all comes to an end? Wonder if anything will change from the manga's ending? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!