Kodansha Announces Huge Humble Bundle Manga Deal

The summer season is here, and that means thousands are planning their vacations for the coming months. So if you are looking for a good way to relax, then Kodansha and Humble Bundle have something to interest you. After all, the companies have teamed up for a huge sale, and fans will not want to miss out on it.

Recently, Humble Bundle went live with its new manga sale. The deal, which is known as Manga 2 Anime, features a massive bundle of manga which will be turned into anime or has already been adapted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if you’re willing to pay a bit of money, you can get more than $1,200 for $20.

If you pay at least $1, you will unlock the first five volumes of Cells at Work. The next tier will include two more titles for just $8 total. The Quintessential Quintuplets will enter the roster alongside Vinland Sagas. Five volumes will go to the latter series while three volumes fill up the former.

For those willing to pay up to $10, you will unlock all the titles mentioned already as well as Vinland Saga volumes 6-10. Fire Force volumes 1-15 will also join the roster along with Domestic Girlfriend volumes 1-10. The $15 tier then adds in extra series like BLAME! as well as Attack on Titan.

Nearing the final tier, the deal builds upon its Attack on Titan release with volumes 11-20 along with the series’ spinoff Before the Fall volumes 1-16. Finally, the $20 tier tops the Humble Bundle deal with the BLAME! Movie Edition as well as APOSIMZ and an exclusive artbook made by Kodansha for this sale in particular.

Like all other Humble Bundle deals, fans will support charities through their purchase. Kodansha will be putting its earnings towards the Comic Book Legal Defense Fun as well as the ACLU. The deal is pay-what-you-want based on the gifts you want to get, so fans have over 12 days left to buy into this deal before it goes away.

So, will you be buying into this big deal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.