Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Confirms Another Character on The Same Level As Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is currently in its final stretch as the battle between Yuka and Dabura continues. The manga was released as a short sequel expected to run for around six months, releasing no more than three volumes. So far, 20 chapters have been released, indicating the end of the story. Not long after its exciting debut, the series introduced fans to Dabura, the leader of the Simurians. Japan is facing the biggest threat in decades as over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same powers as Jujutsu sorcerers, take refuge in the country. While both sides attempted to coexist in peace, all their efforts were ruined when one of the sorcerers shot Cross, one of the Simurians.

A series of events led to a deathly duel, with Yuka bearing the consequences of the adults’ failure. The broken world of Jujutsu couldn’t handle the threat without having to sacrifice a 16-year-old girl. As the battle begins, Yuka summons Mahoraga and forces Dabura to participate in the exorcism ritual. She is currently hiding in one of her shadows while the Simurian warrior is battling the legendary Shikigami. As the fight continues, the latest Chapter 20 of the manga unveils a new power Dabura learned on his own, something only Satoru Gojo and Kenjaku have used in the story.

Dabura Unlocks One of The Most Difficult Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen

Chapter 18 of the manga already revealed that one of his cursed techniques is Light, but he isn’t able to move at that speed since his body isn’t able to withstand it. Since Mahoraga’s adaptability makes it impossible for its target to continue using their techniques against it, Dabura decides to use his fists against the Shikigami. As the fight continues, he learns to use the Reverse Cursed Technique just by observing Mahoraga, which is an incredible feat on its own. However, Dabura takes this new knowledge to another level as he uses Cursed Technique Reversal in the latest chapter, something only Gojo and Kenjaku have ever used.

This technique is so rare that not even Ryomen Sukuna and Yuta Okkotsu have ever used it. One of the prerequisites of learning Cursed Technique Reversal is to master Reverse Cursed Technique, which is basically a healing ability. However, Reversal doesn’t have healing properties since it doesn’t output positive cursed energy. Instead, it is applied to an existing technique to create a new type of Jujutsu. It’s one of the most complex abilities in the story, and mastering it could take months or even years. While Dabura learned the Reverse Cursed Technique by watching Mahoraga, he was able to use Reversal intuitively, making him one of the most terrifying fighters in the franchise.

